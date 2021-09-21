1 held after body of woman found in Talegaon Dabhade hills

PUNE One person has been arrested after the body of a young woman was found in the Ghoradeshwar hills of Talegaon Dabhade on Monday morning. The corpse has been identified as a resident of Dehu road. The victim had been missing since Sunday afternoon and her husband lodged a missing person’s complaint.

The victim’s husband lodged a case stating that two men took the victim to the hills where she was allegedly raped. As the victim refused to yield she was strangulated to death. “

Inspector Shahaji Pawar of the Talegaon Dabhade police said that the suspect is her husband’s cousin. “On Saturday, the woman and her husband had gone to the suspect’s house . On Sunday the woman’s husband went out . The suspect told the woman to come along with him on the hillock to visit the temple there,” Pawar said.

Pawar said that the after reaching on the top, the man started asking for sexual favours from the woman. “When the woman resisted, the suspect forced himself on her and then strangled her with her dupatta,” Pawar added.

He said that the man also smashed her head with a big stone so that no one would recognise her. He then returned home. “When the woman’s husband returned home, he found that his wife was not home. His cousin too looked tense,” Pawar said.

“One man has been arrested while his associate is still at large,” additional commissioner Sanjay Shinde said.