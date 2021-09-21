Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 1 held after body of woman found in Talegaon Dabhade hills
pune news

1 held after body of woman found in Talegaon Dabhade hills

The victim’s husband lodged a case stating that two men took the woman to the Talegaon Dabhade hills where she was allegedly raped. As the victim refused to yield she was strangulated to death
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:13 AM IST
One person has been arrested after the body of a woman was found in Talegaon Dabhade hills. The victim had been missing since Sunday afternoon and her husband lodged a missing person’s complaint. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PUNE One person has been arrested after the body of a young woman was found in the Ghoradeshwar hills of Talegaon Dabhade on Monday morning. The corpse has been identified as a resident of Dehu road. The victim had been missing since Sunday afternoon and her husband lodged a missing person’s complaint.

The victim’s husband lodged a case stating that two men took the victim to the hills where she was allegedly raped. As the victim refused to yield she was strangulated to death. “

Inspector Shahaji Pawar of the Talegaon Dabhade police said that the suspect is her husband’s cousin. “On Saturday, the woman and her husband had gone to the suspect’s house . On Sunday the woman’s husband went out . The suspect told the woman to come along with him on the hillock to visit the temple there,” Pawar said.

Pawar said that the after reaching on the top, the man started asking for sexual favours from the woman. “When the woman resisted, the suspect forced himself on her and then strangled her with her dupatta,” Pawar added.

RELATED STORIES

He said that the man also smashed her head with a big stone so that no one would recognise her. He then returned home. “When the woman’s husband returned home, he found that his wife was not home. His cousin too looked tense,” Pawar said.

“One man has been arrested while his associate is still at large,” additional commissioner Sanjay Shinde said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kirit Somaiya controversy: Shiv Sena tries to pass buck on to NCP

Kirit Somaiya accuses Hasan Mushrif of another fraud worth 100 crore; minister terms allegations baseless

Pune records lowest sound levels on day of Ganesh immersion for 20 years

No water supply in eastern parts of Pune on September 21
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP