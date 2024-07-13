10 cases of dengue, chikungunya reported in a week in Pune

Amidst the Zika threat in the city, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported five cases of dengue and five cases of chikungunya within a week. The civic body has reported 216 suspected dengue cases in July, said officials. Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection transmitted through Aedes mosquitoes. It causes flu-like symptoms, including high fever, severe headaches, joint and muscle pain, skin rash, and bleeding. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Similarly, chikungunya virus is spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms can include fever, joint pain, headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, and rash.

The city has also reported 21 Zika virus cases in a month. The figures suggest active transmission of the three vector-borne diseases in the city at the same time, which is a cause of concern, said a senior health official requesting anonymity.

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman, Hospital Board of India, Pune chapter said, the cases of vector-borne disease in the city have increased and the peak season for dengue is yet to arrive in the city.

“The reporting of dengue cases in PMC has been a long-time debate. The civic only records cases of people who tested positive via IgM ELISA tests and NS1-ELISA tests as confirmed dengue cases, while those who have tested positive as per the non-ELISA NS1 antigen test are considered suspected cases,” he said.

The vector for dengue, chikungunya and Zika virus is the same, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes which can also spread yellow fever. It lays eggs in clean water and has adapted to breed among human dwellings.

The intermittent rains in the Pune city in the past couple of weeks with water stagnation in many parts of the city is favourable for mosquito breeding sites

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer of PMC, who is temporarily heading the vector-borne disease control programme said, informed the containment activities have started in the areas which reported dengue and chikungunya cases.

“In July so far, 207 establishments were served notices and ₹2,01,400 have been collected in fines as administrative charges,” he said.