10 mother & child care centres to start in Pune

To cut down maternal and infant deaths, the state health department will upgrade ten civic hospitals in the city under the Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan (SUMAN) scheme.

All these Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run facilities will focus on holistic conception, pregnancy and postpartum care for mother and child up to six months post-delivery. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The state health department had decided to start 600 SUMAN centres across the state for the year 2023-2024. Out of which ten centres will be set up in Pune city.

Out of these ten SUMAN centres seven centres will be dedicated BEmONC (Basic Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care) centres and three centres will be dedicated CEmONC (Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care).

The three CEmONC centres are Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Yerawada; Dalvi Hospital, Shivajinagar and Matoshri Ramabai Ambedkar Maternity Home, Ambil Odha.

The seven BEmONC centres include— Late Namdevrao Shivarkar Maternity Home, Rajmata Jijau Maternity Home, Late Kashinath Anaji Dhankwade Maternity home, Late Meenatai Thakre Maternity Home, Late Sakharam Kundlik Kodre Maternity Home, Late Jayabai Sutar hospital and Sonawane Maternity Home.

Dr Lata Trimbake, medical superintendent of all maternity homes of PMC, said last year only Kamla Nehru Hospital was selected.

“The PMC had submitted the names of hospitals for recommendation to be upgraded based on the footfall of patients and number of deliveries. The infrastructure and other screening facilities will be upgraded at this centre. The state government will provide the funds for the upgradation of the centres,” she said.

“Many times there are few screening tests, medicines and facilities that are not available at the PMC-run maternity homes. Once the SUMAN centres are functional there will be no need for the patients to be referred. This will also help to cut down the maternal and infant deaths,” she said.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, said, the centres will provide quality mother and child care free of cost.

“The facilities at the CEmONC centres will be almost at par with the private facilities. All these facilities will undergo a national quality assurance standards certification within six months after being selected,” he said.

