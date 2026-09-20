Pune: The Pune district administration has paid ₹1.16 crore to the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) to hire 100 of its jawans to assist the police in managing traffic in the Hinjewadi area.

Pune, India - Sept. 3, 2018:The traffic problem at Shivaji Chowk in Hinjewadi is a matter of fact in Pune, India, on Monday, September 3, 2018. (HT PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Pune district collector, Jitendra Dudi, said that the amount has been deposited with MSF authorities.

“The deployment of the MSF jawans would take place within the next few days, and it would be for the next three months. These jawans would assist the traffic police in regulating traffic during peak and non-peak hours,” said Dudi.

The district administration will later take a call on whether to extend the contract.

The deputy chief minister, Sunetra Pawar, has appointed Dudi as the head of the task force to resolve multiple issues related to basic infrastructure in Hinjewadi-Maan-Marunji belt.

“I have chaired two meetings involving authorities of different agencies to improve the infrastructure in that belt. The district administration will resolve the issues in a phased manner,” said Dudi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Forum for IT Employees (FITE), along with residents of that belt, has been demanding improvements to the infrastructure to prevent road accidents and enable faster vehicle movement. Every day during peak hours, there are traffic jams in that zone. They had even organised a silent protest march recently in Hinjewadi to highlight their problems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Forum for IT Employees (FITE), along with residents of that belt, has been demanding improvements to the infrastructure to prevent road accidents and enable faster vehicle movement. Every day during peak hours, there are traffic jams in that zone. They had even organised a silent protest march recently in Hinjewadi to highlight their problems. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The district administration has taken initiative to solve the problems in that zone. Our appeal to the government agencies is to ensure that all plans that are firmed up are implemented in a time-bound manner,” said Pavanjit Mane, state chief of FITE.