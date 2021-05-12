10-year-old apprehended for killing eight-year-old brother

A 10-year-old boy was sent to observation home for juveniles in Satara on Tuesday for killing his eight-year-old brother in Naygaon village of Khandala area of Satara on Monday.

The parents, both in their 30s of the children are natives of Bidar, Karnataka and had moved to Satara to work in the fruit gardens of a Pune-based farmer. While the elder child is in Class 5, the younger one was in Class 3, according to the police.

The animosity between the two brothers was caused by preferential treatment meted out to them by their parents, according to the police.

“The parents in general trusted the younger one more than the elder one. They would trust the younger one with household responsibilities like maintaining keys. This made the elder one mad, according to his statement to us. Some days before the incident, there was a fire in their house. While we do not know how the fire started, the younger one was threatening to tell their parents that the elder one had started it. That had led to a fight between them,” said police inspector UR Hajare of Shirval police station in Satara.

The younger boy picked up an axe from the nearby papaya garden and was walking towards their house when the elder boy assumed that he was coming to hit him, according to the police.

The 10-year-old rushed towards the younger one and in the resultant struggle, the elder one hit the 8-year-old’s head with the flat end of the axe, according to the police.

“There were fractures on his skull. After the first blow, he hit him few more times during the struggle. The axe fell on the ground and the 8-year-old fell near it. The elder one then pulled at the axe, and it left a deep gash on the 8-year-old’s throat, which must have killed him,” said PI Hajaze.

The series of events happened around 25-30 meter away from the house where they lived. When their parents returned in the evening, they looked for the younger one and found his body and the axe at a distance from his body.

The body was at the edge of a fruit garden and the trees had not grown more than 3-4 feet long, according to the police.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the child at Shirval police station of Satara.

