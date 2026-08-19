10-year-old boy killed after truck hits bike on Mhalunge road; driver flees

A 10-year-old boy was killed after a truck allegedly rammed into the motorcycle on which he was travelling with his father and sister on a narrow, pothole-riddled road in Mhalunge on Monday evening. His father, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, watched helplessly as the boy fell under the wheels of the truck, police and the victim’s relatives said. The tempo driver allegedly fled the spot, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rishabh Sandeep Patole of Thakarnagar in Maan-Hinjewadi. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The deceased has been identified as Rishabh Sandeep Patole of Thakarnagar in Maan-Hinjewadi. His father, Sandeep Patole, 38, and sister, Swara, also sustained injuries in the accident. Sandeep was taking his children to a private class when the accident occurred.

According to the police, the incident took place in front of Godrej Green Cove society on Nande-Mhalunge Road. Sandeep was riding a motorcycle with his two children towards Godrej Hillside Society-2 in Mhalunge when the tempo allegedly travelling at high speed hit the motorcycle from behind.

The impact caused the motorcycle to skid and the family to fall. Rishabh suffered serious injuries and died in the accident. His father, who had fallen nearby, was able to see his son being crushed but could not save him, his relatives claimed.

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{{^usCountry}} Arvind Pawar, senior inspector, Bavdhan Police Station, said, “As per the complainant, the motorcycle was hit from behind by the tempo, causing it to skid. The complainant and his daughter fell, while his son came under the tempo. We are exploring all angles, including whether potholes on the road played a role in the accident.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arvind Pawar, senior inspector, Bavdhan Police Station, said, “As per the complainant, the motorcycle was hit from behind by the tempo, causing it to skid. The complainant and his daughter fell, while his son came under the tempo. We are exploring all angles, including whether potholes on the road played a role in the accident.” {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the lane is narrow. The tempo driver allegedly left the spot without informing police or taking the injured to hospital.

The accident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area, and the footage later circulated on social media.

Meanwhile, relatives of the victims said the stretch has several potholes.

Police have registered an FIR under Sections 281, 106(1), 125(a) and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

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Assistant inspector Chetan Thorbole is investigating the case.