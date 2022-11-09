10-yr-old Pune girl gives new lease of life to 3 persons after death

Pune: The parents of a 10-year-old girl, who died of RTA (renal tubular acidosis) at DY Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre in Pune on Tuesday, donated her organs to three persons.

The heart was donated to a one-year-old girl at Fortis Hospital, Mumbai; liver to a seven-year-old girl at Jupiter Hospital, Pune, and kidney to a 37-year-old woman at Command Hospital, Pune.

Aarti Gokhale, central coordinator, Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), said, “All transplanted patients are stable. The 10-year-old is the youngest donor of ZTCC Pune zone.”