Pune

1,100 cops to be deployed at Shivneri Fort for Shiv Jayanti celebrations

Shrinivas Deshpande
Feb 17, 2024 10:56 PM IST

The police have requested devotees to prefer to take darshan after completion of chief minister Eknath Shinde’s pooja at around 10 am on Monday

Around 1,100 police force and home guards will be deployed at Shivneri Fort for Shiv Jayanti celebrations on February 19, Pune rural police officials said.

Deshmukh said that cyber teams of Pune rural police are tracking suspicious social media accounts and posts to avoid any untoward incident. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pankaj Deshmukh, superintendent of police, Pune Rural, said, “An additional superintendent of police and six deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank officers will be leading the team.”

The police have requested devotees to prefer to take darshan after completion of chief minister Eknath Shinde’s pooja at around 10 am on Monday.

Deshmukh said that cyber teams of Pune rural police are tracking suspicious social media accounts and posts to avoid any untoward incident. Meanwhile, the officials have requested social media company to remove two-three social media posts fearing possible unrest.

