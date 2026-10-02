Pune: Twelve children aged 13 to 15 were hospitalised after a suspected chlorine gas leak at a swimming pool at the Government Regional Sports Complex in Yerawada on Wednesday night. Police are questioning officials responsible for the facility and examining whether safety protocols were followed.

12 children hospitalised after suspected chlorine leak at Yerawada swimming pool

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The incident occurred around 8.30 pm while the children were at the pool. They complained of burning eyes, coughing, breathing difficulty, nausea and vomiting, police said. They were taken to Sahyadri Hospitals, Shastri Nagar, where they were treated and kept under observation. All 12 children recovered and were discharged, hospital officials said.

Sahyadri Hospital said the patients were admitted between 8.45 pm and 9 pm and were stable after treatment and medical evaluation.

Umesh Ambadas Gitte, senior inspector, Yerawada Police Station, said preliminary information indicated that the leak was caused by a malfunction in the pipeline connected to the chlorine supply tank.

“The swimming pool is a public facility and belongs to the sports department. The leakage was from the chlorine supply tank,” Gitte said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have sent letters to stakeholders and asked officials to appear and record their statements. They are also examining the handling and storage of chlorine, maintenance of the facility and whether any safety lapses occurred. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have sent letters to stakeholders and asked officials to appear and record their statements. They are also examining the handling and storage of chlorine, maintenance of the facility and whether any safety lapses occurred. {{/usCountry}}

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Satish Naghe of Champion Sports, which operates the facility, said the children were immediately taken to hospital and had since recovered. He said the filtration plant had a machinery issue and required urgent repairs.

“There is no compromise in the services at the pool and all SOPs and safety protocols are being followed by us,” Naghe said.

Yuvraj Naik, deputy director, sports, Pune division, could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.