120 notices issued to encroaching establishments along state highways in Pune

The state Public Works Department (PWD) has intensified its drive against encroachments along state highways in the Pune division, with notices issued to more than 120 establishments in the last week found to have occupied or extended structures onto highway land.

The PWD is responsible for maintaining a substantial network of state highways in Pune district, which has around 1,825 km of state highways. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The establishments that have received notices include roadside commercial structures and other properties that have allegedly occupied portions of the highway right of way. The department has asked the concerned occupants to remove the encroachments within the stipulated period.

A senior PWD official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the department was carrying out inspections and taking action wherever encroachments were found on land under its jurisdiction. “Those who voluntarily remove the encroachments will not face further action, but if anyone ignores the notice and continues to occupy government land, the department will proceed with action according to the applicable rules,” the official said.

The PWD is responsible for maintaining a substantial network of state highways in Pune district, which has around 1,825 km of state highways.

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{{^usCountry}} The official added that the department was particularly concerned about encroachments that affect road visibility, drainage, pedestrian movement and the movement of heavy vehicles. “On several highway stretches, even a relatively small encroachment can create a bottleneck, particularly when heavy vehicles are passing through. During the monsoon, encroachments can also interfere with roadside drainage and lead to water accumulation,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official added that the department was particularly concerned about encroachments that affect road visibility, drainage, pedestrian movement and the movement of heavy vehicles. “On several highway stretches, even a relatively small encroachment can create a bottleneck, particularly when heavy vehicles are passing through. During the monsoon, encroachments can also interfere with roadside drainage and lead to water accumulation,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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