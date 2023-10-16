12,020 fined for drink-driving in Pune in last 5 years, activists say time to tighten noose against violators

As many as 12,020 persons were caught driving under the influence of alcohol on city roads in the last five years, as per data shared by the Pune traffic police department. The highest 10,311 cases were reported in 2019. On October 6, a speeding car crashed into many vehicles near Z bridge, that connects Jungali Maharaj Road to Sadashiv Peth, killing one person and injuring four others. The accused and his co-passenger were under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Vijaykumar Magar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) traffic, said, “We have been monitoring and taking action against drink-driving violators. We have also cancelled the driving licences of such violators who are found violating norms frequently.”

Police have taken action against 1,324 violators for drink-driving in 2020. According to data, numbers further fell to 55 and 37 cases in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

As far as the current year is concerned, as of now till September, police reported 293 drink and drive cases which again showed an increasing trend as compared to the previous two years.

As per experts, drunk driving is one of the major reasons behind many fatal accidents like rash driving and speeding. Many times, drink and driving were not mentioned in FIR after the accident. It only came to light after hospital reports. After the consumption of alcohol, it affects the nervous system of the driver and hence the driver loses control of the vehicle which may result in accidents.

Many city-based activists have raised questions on police action against drink-driving violators and said such action is limited to year-end activity.

Vijay Kumbhar, activist, said, “It is true that police actions are only limited to major festivals and December 31 celebrations. In fact, they should keep a watch on such violators on a daily basis to curb such fatal accidents.”

“I think it is difficult for police to take action against drunk driving violators because then they have to check whether that particular person has persimmon to consume alcohol. From where he purchased it? Does that shop have valid permission to sell alcohol and so on,” he said.

According to Kumbhar, police have to fill many checkboxes while concluding such cases. Hence to avoid this, it seems that police use take action against few violators, he alleged.

According to activists, police should create awareness of the impact of drunk driving among the citizens. Many times, police are very quick to take action against signal jumping but they deliberately ignore the drink and drive cases.

The Regional Transport Department (RTO) should organise seminars, and lectures so that drivers are aware of the rules and impact.

