12,244 people booked in Pune for jumping signals in 3 months

Pune city traffic police have taken action against 12,244 people for jumping the red light ar various traffic junctions in the city in the past three months, according to data shred by the Pune city traffic police department.

Commuters jump the red light at Katraj chowk on Sunday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Between January 2023 and March 26, the department has taken action against 1,396 people for triple seat riding, 642 violators for wrong side driving, 12,444 violators for jumping signals, 5,734 people for not adhering to norms about Zebra crossings, 2,776 people for modification of silencers and 4,616 for breaching heavy vehicle related norms.

The data further stated that action has been taken against 3,362 violators for having tinted glass and 4,843 violators for having fancy number plates.

Vijaykumar Magar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Pune city police said, “Along with taking actions against violators and conducting special drives, we have also conducted various awareness programmes and have given special training to traffic wardens and constables.

According to Magar, with the help of various institutes, companies and through CSR activities, the police have installed body cameras, light buttons, barricades and other equipment required for the smooth traffic management.

Special campaign

During this special campaign, the traffic department has successfully implemented five green corridors which has been useful to monitor traffic during transportation of organs for specific surgery. In this period, the traffic police had also organised ‘Lok Adalat’ for traffic violators in which 11,860 traffic violation cases had been cleared and the department collected ₹1,24,97,278 in fines.

The police department has made special squads to crackdown various traffic violators from November 2022 to till date. It has been observed that several motorists do not stop at the red light, and tend to often jump signals. Delivery boys associated with various food and grocery platforms were found violating the rules often.

The bane of modified silencers

Earlier in January and February, a special drive against noise pollution of bullets was carried out at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Chowk, Bremen Chowk, Parihar Chowk, Balewadi High Street, Baner Phata, Pashan and Saikar Chowk areas. Areas like Viman Nagar, Yerawada, Koregaon Park, Kharadi and Hadapsar were also scanned for modified bullet silencers and action was against Royal Enfield owners under Sections 119 and 190 (2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, pertaining to unauthorised modifications to the vehicle, often causing a nuisance to the public.

Residents of Kalyani Nagar had complained earlier this month about many bikers riding modified bikes without silencers, causing severe noise pollution in the area. Senior citizens, children, and pets are among those most impacted by the ruckus caused by bikers in Kalyani Nagar.

Lack of awareness

Traffic activist Ranjeet Gadgil attributed lack of awareness of traffic rules to the licensing process and lack in enforcement .

“We can easily get driving licence in India and this has caused a lack in awareness regarding traffic rules. Also, only 10 per cent of total violators get challan for violation and out of which only 5 per cent pay the challan amount. Also, many people do not pay challan for almost six months, hence, there is a minimal deterrence effect. We suggest that the Pune traffic police department should have immediate punishment for the violation of traffic rules,” he said.

