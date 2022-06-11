124 AFMC cadets clear medical exams

Pune: At least 124 medical graduates of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) passed the winter session final MBBS examination of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences of 2021 with 71 graduates joining the Indian Army, 14 the Indian Navy and 11 the Indian Air Force.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The medical graduates of D3 Batch marched past the Saluting Dias at the Capt Devashish Sharma, Kirti Chakra parade ground, AFMC on Friday.

Lt Gen Rajshree Ramasethu, Director and Commandant, AFMC, the chief guest for the occasion, reviewed the parade, led by newly commissioned officer Lt Namit Tengse.

Dr Amalina P, adjudged the best outgoing student with excellence in academics and extracurricular activities, was bestowed ‘President Gold Medal’, ‘DGAFMS Medal’ and ‘Kalinga Trophy’.

The D3 Batch students achieved a percentage of 96.12% with 50 students securing distinction in subjects.

NDA inland sailing contest in the waters of Khadakwasla lake

The Khadakwasla lake was the venue for the sixth NDA Inland Enterprise Championship, hosted by the NDA Sailing Club, between June 2 and June 5. Over 160 participants from 15 sailing clubs took part for the championship title and other awards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vice-Admiral Ajay Kochhar, Commandant, National Defence Academy (NDA), was the chief guest for the closing and prize distribution ceremony on June 5.

The father-daughter team of Vikas Kapila and Pearl Colvalcar from the Corps of Engineers Sailing Club were the overall winners while the duo of Ayaz Shaikh and Upkar Singh from Inland Windsurfing and Sailing Association (IWSA) and Jaspal Singh and Rhea Manocha from Army Yachting Node (AYN) finished second and third respectively.

NDA cadets Sartak Panwar and Vemu Sri Ram were awarded best cadets team award in the Gold Fleet whilst cadets from Indian Naval Academy Rituraj Bhati and Parvesh Sangwan finished second.

Alia Sabreen Faisal and Diya Madhiraju, aged 14 years, from Royal Mysore Sailing Club (RMSC) bagged the youth champions trophy and Best Lady Helm and Best Lady crew awards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Special awards were given to Thimiti Rashmita aged 10 years from AYN for being the youngest participant; and GH Muralidhar aged 57 years from RMSC for being the eldest participant. Fairplay award for outstanding sportsmanship was awarded to Sub Lt Chinmay Goyal from Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC), Kochi.