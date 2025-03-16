13 booked in Solapur for social media post on Aurangzeb

Pune: Thirteen individuals, including five minors, have been booked by Solapur rural police for posting social media statuses glorifying Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, officials said on Saturday. Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Khuldabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Thirteen individuals, including five minors, have been booked by Solapur rural police for posting social media statuses glorifying Aurangzeb, officials said on Saturday. (HT FILE)

The cases were registered in two separate incidents at Akkalkot South Police Station.

According to the police, the first incident was reported on March 3 at around 8.30 pm in Maindargi village, Akkalkot tehsil. As per a complaint filed by Devendra Kashinath Jakapure, the accused posted statuses glorifying Aurangzeb, allegedly to defame Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Based on his complaint, a case was registered against 12 individuals on March 4.

A similar incident was reported on March 10 at around 4 pm in Nagnali village, Akkalkot tehsil. According to a complaint filed by Prathamesh Vijay Pawar of Akkalkot, an individual was found posting similar content with derogatory remarks about Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj. Based on his complaint, the accused was booked on March 11 under Section 353(1)(C) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The issue was raised in the ongoing budget session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sachin Kalyanshetti under Point of Information. He said, “In my Akkalkot assembly constituency, some people have been posting Aurangzeb’s status on social media along with derogatory remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. This could lead to a law and order situation in the region. I urge the government to take strict action against such individuals under sedition laws.”

Kalyanshetti further demanded that the police take swift action to ensure no one repeats such acts.

Mahesh Swami, inspector, Akkalkot South Police Station, said, “We have registered two FIRs against 13 individuals and taken necessary preventive action. The situation in the region remains normal and under control.”