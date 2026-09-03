134 cases reviewed by grievance cell for entrepreneurs

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi led the first meeting of the industry grievance cell on Tuesday and reviewed 134 issues.

The district administration said the grievances would be classified and forwarded to the concerned departments. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Recently, to ensure entrepreneurs receive time-bound solutions to their challenges, the district administration had set up an Industry Grievance Redressal Cell and a Maharashtra Industry, Trade and Investment Facilitation (MAITRI) Cell at the collectorate.

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According to officials, 109 grievances were related to the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), 13 to the legal metrology department, six to the state excise department, three to the energy department, two to the directorate of industries, and one to the directorate of industrial safety and health.

Resident deputy collector Jyoti Kadam and officials from the industries, industrial safety and health, labour, energy, excise, legal metrology, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), irrigation and tourism departments attended the meeting.

The district administration said the grievances would be classified and forwarded to the concerned departments. Their progress will subsequently be monitored through regular follow-ups and periodic reviews to ensure time-bound action.

In addition, a special meeting to hear entrepreneurs’ grievances directly will be held at the collectorate on the first and third Wednesdays of every month. The administration said the mechanism would help track complaints, monitor action taken and ensure accountability among departments.

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