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15 cops transferred after FIRs over alleged parading of minors

Police commissioner transferred 15 cops attached to Bharati Vidyapeeth police station following two CID FIRs over allegations of custodial assault, illegal detention and public humiliation of minors

Published on: Sep 29, 2026, 07:30:10 IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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PUNE: Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar has transferred 15 personnel attached to the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station following registration of two FIRs by the criminal investigation department (CID) over allegations of custodial assault, illegal detention and public humiliation of minors, officials said on Monday.

Police commissioner transferred 15 cops attached to Bharati Vidyapeeth police station following two CID FIRs over allegations of custodial assault, illegal detention and public humiliation of minors. (HT FILE)
Police commissioner transferred 15 cops attached to Bharati Vidyapeeth police station following two CID FIRs over allegations of custodial assault, illegal detention and public humiliation of minors. (HT FILE)

Kumar in his order dated September 24 stated, “The concerned policemen are hereby transferred under section 22 of the Maharashtra Police Rules, 1951, on administrative grounds. They shall be relieved from their present duties with immediate effect and report to their respective transferred departments. A compliance report shall be submitted to this office accordingly.”

Of the 15 personnel, four police officers have been transferred to the special branch while the remaining 11 personnel have been shifted to the police headquarters. The four officers transferred to the special branch are assistant police inspector (API) Snehal Sambhaji Thorat; and police sub-inspectors (PSIs) Nilesh Rajendra Mokashi, Anna Madhukar Darade and Saddam Hussain Dastgir Fakir. The 11 personnel transferred to the police headquarters are Sunil Dada Hanwate, Dinesh Vinayak Tapkir, Mitesh Dattatray Chormale, Sagar Chandrakant Borge, Soham Kailas Shendkar, Mangesh Jaysing Pawar, Rahul Ashok Aundhkar, Ravindra Shankar Gaikwad, Sandeep Laxman Agale, Tukaram Pandit Sutar and Suvarna Dattatray Bhise.

The CID FIRs also contain allegations of custodial assault and illegal detention. According to the FIRs, some minors were allegedly assaulted with bamboo sticks and belts. Police records were also allegedly prepared to show that some of the minors had been handed over to their parents or guardians. The FIRs further allege caste-based abuse and public humiliation involving four minors belonging to scheduled caste communities. The cases invoke provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

An earlier internal police inquiry had been questioned by the MSHRC, which observed that the statements of the minors allegedly subjected to the treatment had not been recorded. It further noted that the minors were not produced before the Juvenile Justice Board within the prescribed period. The latest transfers are an administrative measure pending the outcome of the CID investigation.

 
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