15 mins arrival zone limit on cards at Pune airport

Pune Airport authorities are considering introducing penalties for vehicles parked beyond the permitted time limit in the arrivals area as part of efforts to ease traffic congestion outside the terminal. Airport Director Santosh Dhoke said a proposal has been submitted allowing vehicles a maximum dwell time of 15 minutes in the arrival zone. The proposal is currently awaiting approval from the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The proposal is currently awaiting approval from the Airports Authority of India (AAI). (HT)

The move comes amid increasing concerns over traffic bottlenecks caused by vehicles waiting for extended periods outside the terminal building, particularly during peak arrival hours. Airport authorities believe regulating the duration vehicles can remain in the pickup area will improve traffic flow and provide a smoother experience for passengers.

Elaborating on the proposal, Dhoke said, “We have observed that significant congestion near the arrival gate is caused by vehicles remaining parked for long durations while waiting for passengers. To address this issue, a proposal has been prepared to introduce a 15-minute dwell-time limit in the arrival area. Vehicles exceeding the prescribed time may attract penalties. The objective is not to inconvenience passengers but to ensure efficient traffic movement and better utilisation of available space. The proposal has been forwarded and is currently awaiting approval from the AAI headquarters.”

If approved, Pune Airport could soon join other airports that have introduced time-based restrictions to manage vehicular traffic around terminal buildings.

The proposed penalty system has elicited mixed reactions from regular airport users. Some frequent flyers welcomed the move, saying it would help reduce chaos and improve accessibility near the terminal. Frequent flyer Amit Poredi, a corporate executive who travels regularly between Pune and Bengaluru, said, “The arrival area often gets crowded because vehicles occupy space for too long. If implemented properly, the 15-minute limit can significantly improve traffic movement. Similar systems exist at many airports, and passengers can coordinate their pickup timings better.”

However, others expressed concerns about practical difficulties, especially when flights are delayed or baggage delivery takes longer than expected. Another frequent flyer, Priya Shah, said, “The intention is good, but airport operations are not always predictable. Flights can arrive early or late, and passengers sometimes take considerable time to exit the terminal. Penalising vehicles in such situations may be unfair unless there is a reasonable grace period or designated waiting area for drivers.”

Dhoke also addressed concerns related to bird strikes during the monsoon season, saying that extensive preventive measures are already in place. He noted that operational areas of the airport fall under the jurisdiction of the Indian Air Force, which has undertaken several initiatives to minimise bird activity around the airfield.

“Bird-hit prevention remains a priority, especially during the monsoon when bird activity tends to increase. The Indian Air Force has undertaken regular grass-cutting operations, deployed bird chasers, used zone guns and implemented various bird-repellent measures across operational areas. These measures are continuously monitored to ensure safe aircraft operations,” Dhoke said.

On the issue of stray dogs near the runway, Dhoke said the matter had been effectively resolved earlier this year with the support of the Pune Municipal Corporation. “We had identified concerns regarding stray dog movement near certain airport areas. With the full cooperation of the Pune Municipal Corporation, corrective measures were implemented and the issue was successfully resolved during March and April this year. Since then, the situation has remained under control,” he said.