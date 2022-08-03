15 samples from Maha test negative for monkeypox: state health department

Pune: According to the state health department officials, 15 samples have tested negative for monkeypox from Maharashtra. Following reports of confirmed cases in Delhi and Kerala, Maharashtra is on alert with testing for suspected patients.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, Maharashtra health department, said that so far 15 suspected samples were sent for testing.

“All samples tested negative for monkeypox by National Institute of Virology Pune (NIV) and Kasturba Hospital Mumbai,” said Awate, adding that the state has three labs testing samples of monkeypox.

“Along with NIV Pune and Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, All India Institute of Medical Science from Nagpur is also testing samples of monkeypox,” said Dr Awate.