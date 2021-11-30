Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
15,045 properties get 5% rebate for installing solar power in Pune

After PMC offers five per cent tax rebate for properties with an operable rainwater harvesting system and/or solar water heating system, more properties have filed to get the benefit
After PMC offers five per cent tax rebate for properties with an operable rainwater harvesting system and/or solar water heating system, more properties have filed to get the benefit. (HT (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: After the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) offered a five per cent tax rebate for properties with an operable rainwater harvesting system and/or solar water heating system, more properties have filed to get the benefit.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party member Saraswati Shedge questioned the property tax as to how many citizens have claimed rebates for installing solar power. In a written reply, Vilas Kandae, head property tax department, PMC said, “The number of properties is increasing every year. In the last financial year, a total of 15,045 properties have taken the benefit of five per cent rebate. This has increased from 2019-2020 financial year, where there were only 13,389 properties”.

According to the property tax department officials, a ten per cent rebate on property tax is offered to citizens for installing rainwater harvesting system, solar water heating system and a garbage management system. The citizens are offered a five per cent rebate for installing only the solar power. The rebate is given only if these systems are operational. After checking all documents, that includes photographs of the solar power system and photocopy of the bills, rebate is granted in the same financial year. This facility is available for residential properties only.

Power of Solar

No. of properties that received 5% rebate

Year Total properties

2016-17 12,091

2017-18 10,350

2018-19 11,748

2019-20 13,389

2020-21 15,045

