Teenage girl killed in Pune–Mumbai expressway mishap

A 15-year-old girl was killed, and four others were injured after a car collided with a stationary truck near the Urse Toll plaza on Pune–Mumbai expressway at around 3 am on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sara Qureshi, while the four injured are yet to be recognised. Upon receiving the information, the highway patrol team along with the Pimpri-Chinchwad police and IRB road patrol team rushed to the spot and took the victims to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, the collision took place when the speeding car crashed into a stationary tempo wherein the impact was so severe that it caused extensive damage to the front portion of the car.

An FIR was lodged at Shirgaon Parandwadi Police Station.

Highway Police Superintendent of Police (SP) Lata Phad, said, “The car came from Pune and was headed towards Mumbai when it crashed into a stationary truck parked in the service lane on the expressway near Urse toll plaza. A 15-year-old girl died on the spot, and four other commuters were injured.”

