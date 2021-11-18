Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

15-yr-old boy, out with friends, drowns in Pune lake

Published on Nov 18, 2021 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: A 15-year-old boy from Dhankawadi who had gone to celebrate birthday with nine of his friends drowned in a lake in Patharwadi near Bopdeo Ghat on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Anish Tanaji Khedekar, stepped into the water along with his friend. When both of them started drowning, their friends got into the water and saved one of them. However, they could not save Anish and he drowned into deep waters.

His friends informed the fire brigade which fished out his body around 11.30 pm. A case of accidental death has been lodged in connection with the incident.

