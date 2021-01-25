15-yr-old female finds she is a male, undergoes medical treatment in Pune to remain woman

Pune: A 15-year-old girl from Satara district of Maharashtra approached a doctor in Pune to check why she did not start with her menstruation cycle yet. The medical tests revealed that the girl, who was brought up as a female, was chromosomally male.

Doctors diagnosed her with a rare condition called “Androgen insensitivity syndrome” (AIS), a condition in which a person is born genetically male but has physical traits of a woman.

Now, after finding out her “true identity”, the girl and her parents want to maintain a female identity for the rest of her life.

Dr Manish Machave, gynaecologist and endoscopic surgeon from Ruby Hall Clinic, who diagnosed and treated her, said, “She is diagnosed with partial AIS. Androgen is a male sex hormone. In a person having AIS, the body becomes insensitive to male hormone. In the AIS-partial type, people can get a mix of male and female features. In this case, she did not develop breasts, her vaginal development is abnormal, and she does not have uterus and ovaries.”

A team of doctors from the hospital is now helping her to live with her female identity with which she is brought up. She recently had her gonads (testes) removal surgery done through laparoscopy surgery and breast augmentation surgery. Doctors plans to give her hormonal injections which will arrest the growth of masculine features.

The doctors said that once she is 18 -year-old they will be performing laparoscopic vaginoplasty (surgical creation of the vagina). Post surgeries, she will be living a normal life as a female, but unable to conceive as she does not have a uterus or ovaries and she cannot menstruate.

Explaining the medical procedure that she recently underwent, Dr Machave said, “She had abnormally positioned gonads (testes), one in the abdomen and another in the inguinal canal and because of the position of gonads, she had a risk of developing cancer called Gonadoblastoma. Hence, we first performed laparoscopic gonadectomy and removed testes from both the sides, around three months ago. Once she turns 18-year-old, we will perform laparoscopic vaginoplasty.”

Dr Anupama Mane, breast surgeon from Ruby Hall Clinic, who performed breast augmentation surgery for her in the hospital about ten days ago said, “She was brought up as a girl and hence she wanted to remain so. We performed breast augmentation surgery for her. Hormonal injections will be required for things like hair growth to stop. We are assisting her to complete her transition as a female. The medical treatment to give her feminine characteristics will go on for years.”

The AIS is a genetically inherited condition. Though medical literature mentions that around four people per one lakh population suffers from this, there are very few who come forward to seek medical help because of stigma, according to Dr Mane.