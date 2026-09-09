16-year-old schoolgirl dies after container truck hits two-wheeler on Katraj-Kondhwa road

A 16-year-old schoolgirl, identified as Pratibha Naik, died after a container truck collided with the two-wheeler she was travelling on with her father and sister on Katraj-Kondhwa road on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Her father, Dnyaneshwar Naik and sister, Vaishnavi Naik, sustained injuries in the accident.

The impact caused the occupants of the two-wheeler to come under the front wheels of the container truck. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The mishap took place around 1 pm near Kapilamrut Dairy, within the jurisdiction of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. According to police, the family was taking a U-turn near the dairy when a container truck travelling from Katraj towards Kondhwa collided with their two-wheeler.

The father and Vaishnavi sustained minor injuries, while Pratibha suffered serious injuries. She was rushed to Bharati Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment, police said.

The impact caused the occupants of the two-wheeler to come under the front wheels of the container truck, police said.

Following the accident, police seized the truck, and the driver was taken into custody. A case is being registered in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway. Police are examining the circumstances leading to the collision, including the movement of the two-wheeler while taking the U-turn and the truck’s movement on the Katraj-Kondhwa road.

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{{^usCountry}} “The container driver has been taken into custody, and a case is being registered in connection with the accident. One of the two girls, Pratibha Naik, died after sustaining serious injuries, while her sister Vaishnavi Naik and their father suffered minor injuries. Further investigation is underway,” said Bharati Vidyapeeth police station SPI Sudarshan Gaikwad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The container driver has been taken into custody, and a case is being registered in connection with the accident. One of the two girls, Pratibha Naik, died after sustaining serious injuries, while her sister Vaishnavi Naik and their father suffered minor injuries. Further investigation is underway,” said Bharati Vidyapeeth police station SPI Sudarshan Gaikwad. {{/usCountry}}

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Further details regarding the exact circumstances of the accident and the sections invoked in the case are awaited.