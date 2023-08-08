Pune: Minor kills, robs senior citizen to secure funds for girlfriend’s bail

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have detained a 17-year-old youngster for the alleged murder of an 85-year-old woman in Pimpri. According to the Pimpri police, the minor was involved in a relationship with a girl who was in jail facing charges of attempt to murder in another case. As her bail given by the court required a substantial sum of money, the accused hatched a plan to secure the necessary funds by committing another crime, said police officials.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have detained a 17-year-old youngster for the alleged murder of an 85-year-old woman in Pimpri (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

On July 30, the minor entered the house of the elderly woman, identified as Shalubai Rupa Salvi, a resident of Pimpri. The minor is said to have attacked the senior citizen with brutality, resulting in her demise. Following the act, he ransacked the residence, specifically targeting gold ornaments and mobile phones.

Upon the discovery of the crime scene, Pimpri police launched an investigation and found the minor, who was previously involved in criminal activities, was on the run after the murder.

During the search operation, police got information on August 7 of his whereabouts in the Pimpri mandai area. Following confirmation, police detained him, and during interrogation, he confessed his involvement in the crime.

Ram Rajmane, senior police inspector (SPI) at Pimpri Police Station said, “During the investigation, we found that the accused was in a relationship with a girl and was living with her previously. His live-in partner was arrested under IPC section 307, and he required money to secure her bail. To get easy money he planned to kill the elderly woman and carry out a robbery at her home.’’

Police recovered gold ornaments, a mobile phone, and other valuables from the accused worth ₹30,400. According to the investigation team, the accused will turn 18 on August 9, 2023. He previously worked on various constriction sites. According to Rajmane, the accused is an on-record criminal and at least 11 cases are registered against him at Pimpri, Shivajinagar, and Yerwada police stations.

A case has been registered at Pimpri Police Station under IPC sections 302 (murder), 392 (Punishment for robbery), 457 (House trespass), and 427 (Mischief) and further investigation is underway.