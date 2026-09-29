Pune: A 17-year-old boy working at a stone-crushing unit in the Lonikand area on the Pune-Ahilyanagar road died on September 11 after getting trapped in the stone crusher machine, police said on Monday. The contractor and two others were booked by the police on Sunday.

17-year-old worker dies after getting trapped in stone crusher; 3 booked

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Initially, the Lonikand police registered an accidental death case after the incident at the Sairam Stone Crusher site.

The arrested accused were identified as Dilip Shilimkar (40), owner of Sairam Stone Crusher and a Wagholi resident; Satyajit Jana; and Amit Bhagwan Akolkar.

Lonikand police registered a case against the trio for employing a minor and making him work at the hazardous unit despite knowing his age. Police also alleged that the accused failed to provide the teenager with the required safety equipment.

According to the police, the victim suffered serious injuries in the accident and later died.

Police subsequently registered an accidental death case and began an inquiry. During the investigation, officers examined documents related to the deceased’s employment and the stone-crushing unit’s functioning. They discovered that the accused had employed the minor at the stone-crushing unit for hazardous work without adequate safety measures. The investigators attributed the fatal accident to negligence.

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{{^usCountry}} The case was registered under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to the care and protection of children, along with relevant provisions of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case was registered under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to the care and protection of children, along with relevant provisions of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986. {{/usCountry}}

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