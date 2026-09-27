18 local bodies fail to conduct single sex determination sting op in 3 years

PUNE: The recent uncovering of a prenatal sex determination and abortion racket in Daund, Kedgaon and Yavat that led to multiple arrests has exposed a yawning enforcement gap in Maharashtra, with as many as 18 district and municipal authorities failing to conduct even a single sting operation under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act over the past three years despite there being a target of 25 such operations every year in each district, according to official data.

18 district and municipal authorities failed to conduct a single sting operation under PCPNDT Act over the past three years despite target of 25 such operations every year in each district ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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As per the PCPNDT Act 1994, local bodies such as municipal corporations and district health officials in rural areas under civil surgeons are supposed to carry out mandatory 25 decoy sting operations in a year to identify and prevent illegal sex determination. However, in a serious lapse in enforcement of the Act, 18 local bodies have failed to conduct even a single sting operation utilising the services of expectant mothers over the past three years. This amounts to a combined shortfall of 1,350 operations over three years, based on the prescribed annual target.

The 18 local bodies include the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Solapur Municipal Corporation, Nashik Municipal Corporation, Latur Municipal Corporation, Kolhapur Municipal Corporation, Ahilyanagar Municipal Corporation, Jalgaon Municipal Corporation, and Latur Rural; several jurisdictions in the Thane region, including the Thane Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation, Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation and Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation; and other rural areas in the Thane region like Thane, Raigad and Palghar. These 18 local bodies have failed to enforce the rules; as per the public health department report, a copy of which has been seen by Hindustan Times.

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{{^usCountry}} These figures emerge as Maharashtra investigates a major (illegal) sex determination and abortion network in Pune district. The case surfaced in June this year in the Yavat police station limits and involved prenatal sex determination in the Daund-Kedgaon area. The investigation was later handed over to a special investigation team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These figures emerge as Maharashtra investigates a major (illegal) sex determination and abortion network in Pune district. The case surfaced in June this year in the Yavat police station limits and involved prenatal sex determination in the Daund-Kedgaon area. The investigation was later handed over to a special investigation team. {{/usCountry}}

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Police inspector Santosh Tasgaonkar of Yavat police station, who is heading the SIT, informed that this case exposes the gaps in the effective implementation of the PCPNDT Act despite stringent provisions. “Such a well-oiled racket was able to operate and expand in areas such as Daund, Yavat and Kedgaon. So far, we have arrested 13 people, including six doctors and seven agents, for their alleged involvement in the illegal sex determination and termination of pregnancies. We have also sealed three hospitals allegedly involved in illegal sex determination and abortion,” he said.

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“Investigation is underway and two doctors involved in the racket are still absconding. They had applied for anticipatory bail which was rejected. Now the duo has approached the high court (HC) requesting bail,” Tasgaonkar said.

Dr Sandeep Sangale, additional director of health services, state family welfare bureau, said, “It is the responsibility of the respective local bodies to ensure the effective implementation of the PCPNDT and MTP Acts within their jurisdictions. The state government has taken this issue seriously and is closely monitoring the implementation of these laws. Regular directions are being issued to strengthen enforcement and ensure that the norms are followed effectively. We will continue to work with local authorities to improve compliance and take appropriate action wherever violations are detected,” he said.

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The PCPNDT Act prohibits (illegal) sex determination and misuse of prenatal diagnostic techniques for determining the sex of a foetus. The state government gives away a reward of ₹1 lakh if the sting operation is successful after an FIR is launched in court against the centre.

Dr Ashok Nandapurkar, deputy director of health services, Thane region, said, “Since I took charge, I have instructed all concerned authorities of these local bodies to conduct at least one decoy operation every month. I have told them that even if an operation is unsuccessful, it should still be conducted as part of regular enforcement. We have been repeatedly issuing directions, but officials often cite various reasons for not carrying out the operations, including that they do not get pregnant women willing to participate. However, the fact remains that the decoy operations are not being conducted.”

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Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune region, said that the issue was discussed during a high-level meeting held last week and even the health commissioner has issued orders for the effective implementation of the PCPNDT and MTP Acts. “It is true that the decoy sting operations are not conducted by the local bodies, despite orders being issued at regular intervals. We will issue show-cause notices to the local bodies for failure to implement the Acts,” he said.

Dr Dilip Mane, deputy director of health services, Kolhapur region, said that it is true that decoy sting operations are not conducted but there have been cases and their enforcement actions have been successful. “In fact, our region has topped the list in terms of action taken. The police department has also been very active in supporting these efforts. In Kolhapur, we recently conducted a successful operation with the help of the police. However, the challenge is that people are often reluctant to come forward for decoy operations. Despite this, we are continuing our efforts and taking stringent action against those found violating the law,” he said.

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Health activist Sharad Shetty, said, “Zero decoy operations over the past three years in several jurisdictions is a serious enforcement concern, particularly when illegal sex determination is often carried out discreetly. The recent racket detected in Pune district shows that such violations can continue unless authorities conduct regular surveillance and take proactive action. Decoy operations should not be treated as a routine target alone; they need to be backed by intelligence gathering, coordination with the police and prompt action against those involved. The authorities must also ensure that the PCPNDT Act is implemented consistently across all districts,” he said.