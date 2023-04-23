Mumbai youth feared drowned in Pavana dam

PUNE

An 18-year-old youth from the Lower Parel area of Mumbai, who was on an outing in Lonavla with friends, drowned in the Pavana dam reservoir on Sunday afternoon, said Police officials from Lonavla.

The Lonavla rural police identified the youth as Sahil Sawant (18). The victim had recently completed his Class XII exams and had come with a group of 18 friends on a picnic on Friday.

According to authorities, the group travelled to Lonavla over the weekend and had reserved a private villa. On Sunday morning, the group checked out and went to the dam. Few of them entered the deep dam waters. While swimming with some of his friends, Sawant disappeared into deep waters.

Police officers arrived on the scene and began searching after obtaining primary information.

The search was launched in collaboration with Shiv Durga Mitra Mandal Lonavla and Vanya Jiv Rakshak Sanstha.

However, till late evening on Sunday, efforts were on to search Sawant with the help of local groups.

Police officials said the water stock in the dam is around 50-100 feet deep, which is why they are facing difficulties in the search operation.