19 cases filed over smart meter tampering in Bhosari

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has registered cases against 19 consumers in the Bhosari division for allegedly tampering with smart meters to steal electricity.

The consumers allegedly broke meter seals and used current transformer (CT) bypasses to slow the meters and record lower electricity consumption. (HT PHOTO)

The cases were detected in the Bhosari, Akurdi and Pradhikaran (billing and revenue) sub-divisions. The consumers allegedly broke meter seals and used current transformer (CT) bypasses to slow the meters and record lower electricity consumption.

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FIRs were registered in nine of the 19 cases on September 3 and 4, while penalties totalling ₹12.41 lakh were imposed on consumers.

On Monday, MSEDCL assistant executive engineer Nitin Gite said smart meters automatically generate a “Meter Cover Open” tamper alert on the central monitoring system when an attempt is made to forcibly open or interfere with a meter.

“Based on these alerts, we analysed consumption patterns. In several cases, there was a sudden drop in consumption after the tamper alert. Consumers who were consistently using around 4,000 to 5,000 units a month were suddenly recording only 1,500 to 2,000 units,” Gite said.

The meters were subsequently seized and sent for laboratory testing. The tests confirmed physical tampering, following which FIRs were registered under the Electricity Act.

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{{^usCountry}} “We have not offered a compounding option at this stage as the criminal investigation is important to identify those involved in modifying the meters and to determine whether there is a larger racket,” Gite said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have not offered a compounding option at this stage as the criminal investigation is important to identify those involved in modifying the meters and to determine whether there is a larger racket,” Gite said. {{/usCountry}}

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The electricity connections were disconnected after the tampered meters were seized. Supply will be restored after consumers pay the assessed outstanding bills. However, payment of dues or restoration of supply will not affect the criminal cases, which will continue as per law, Gite said.