19 km last-mile road network planned for 8 stations on metro line 3

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has planned a last-mile connectivity network of about 19.2 km for eight stations on the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro line 3.

At Megapolis Circle, the PMRDA has identified four road links totalling about 4.06 km. At Quadron Circle, three links covering about 3.67 km have been identified. (FILE)

The authority has floated a tender on September 7 to appoint a project management consultant (PMC) for the work. The consultant will prepare a detailed project report (DPR), cost estimates, drawings and street designs; and will also assist the PMRDA in the tendering and execution of the proposed works.

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The proposal covers the first eight stations from the Hinjewadi end — Megapolis Circle, Quadron Circle, Dohler, Infosys Phase II, Wipro Technologies, Pall India, Shivaji Chowk and Hinjewadi. The PMRDA’s annexure maps the metro stretch as about 10 km and identifies a network of about 19.2 km of roads for last-mile improvements.

At Megapolis Circle, the PMRDA has identified four road links totalling about 4.06 km. At Quadron Circle, three links covering about 3.67 km have been identified. The network mapped around Shivaji Chowk is the largest among the eight stations at about 4.89 km; while about 1.85 km of roads have been identified around Hinjewadi station.

The proposed work is not limited to road-widening. The PMRDA’s RFP (request for proposal) calls for detailed surveys and designs based on traffic, pedestrian movement, land use, parking and existing street conditions. Traffic and pedestrian counts are to be carried out at important junctions during morning and evening peak hours.

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{{^usCountry}} Clarifying the scope of the RFP floated for the metro stations, PMRDA superintendent engineer Shivprasad Bagadi said that the tenders are for appointing consultants to develop pedestrian infrastructure around the stations, and not for construction or development of the stations themselves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clarifying the scope of the RFP floated for the metro stations, PMRDA superintendent engineer Shivprasad Bagadi said that the tenders are for appointing consultants to develop pedestrian infrastructure around the stations, and not for construction or development of the stations themselves. {{/usCountry}}

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“These RFPs are for appointing consultants to improve approaching roads, footpaths and foot overbridges (FOBs) near the stations to ensure smooth pedestrian movement,” Bagadi said.

The consultant will prepare detailed street designs, including dedicated footpaths, cycle tracks where applicable, pedestrian crossings, speed-table crossings, median breaks, pedestrian refuge islands, bus and para-transit stops, parking spaces, street lighting, signage, street furniture, landscaping and traffic-calming measures.

This is significant for the Hinjewadi area where metro line 3 is expected to provide a major public transport link between the IT hub and central Pune. Better access from offices, residential areas and connecting roads to metro stations will be crucial for commuters to use the system for their entire journey rather than only the metro portion.

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The RFP also calls for detailed junction planning. Designs are expected to improve pedestrian safety through measures such as refuge islands, reduced turning radii and traffic-calming features. Where adequate right of way is available, the consultant will identify possibilities for plazas, markets and other public spaces.

The PMRDA has also included stakeholder consultations with the MIDC, MSEB, PWD, Pune Metro and traffic police. The designs can be modified based on feedback received during the consultation process.

The tender indicates a station-focused approach to improving access to metro stations rather than treating the project as a single road-widening exercise. The identified links will connect surrounding residential, commercial and employment areas with the metro stations through improved pedestrian and road infrastructure.

The focus will be on making the roads and streets connecting commuters to the metro corridor safer and more convenient. The consultant will first conduct detailed surveys covering existing road conditions, land use, traffic movement, pedestrian movement, parking and junctions. Traffic and pedestrian counts will be carried out during morning and evening peak hours. The consultant will also study parking demand, including on-street and off-street public and semi-public parking, to understand the problems faced by commuters and other road users.

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