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19-year-old held with 53.52g MD worth 1.60 lakh in Gultekdi

Pune crime branch arrested 19-year-old man and seized 53.52 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth around ₹1.60 lakh during raid near Gultekdi on Wednesday

Published on: Sep 11, 2026, 07:57:20 IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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PUNE: The Pune crime branch arrested a 19-year-old man and seized 53.52 grams of mephedrone (MD), an illegal synthetic drug, worth around 1.60 lakh during a raid near Gultekdi on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

Pune crime branch arrested 19-year-old man and seized 53.52 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth around ₹1.60 lakh during raid near Gultekdi on Wednesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Pune crime branch arrested 19-year-old man and seized 53.52 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth around ₹1.60 lakh during raid near Gultekdi on Wednesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) Unit 1 carried out the action after police received information that a person would come near Chittaranjan Apartment in Gultekdi to sell the drug.

A police team laid a trap near the southern gate of the apartment on a public road and detained Yash Raju Arane, who was allegedly carrying the drug for sale.

Police seized the drug, along with a two-wheeler worth 50,000 and a mobile phone valued at 10,000. The total value of the seized items was around 2.20 lakh, police said.

A case has been registered at Swargate police station under Sections 8(c), 22(c) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police said a juvenile in conflict with law was also detained during the operation, while another person fled the spot. The juvenile was handed over to Swargate police for further investigation.

 
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