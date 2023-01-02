2 lakh cash, 98 tola gold worth 41 lakh stolen from businessman’s house in Kothrud

Unidentified thieves stole 98 tola gold ornaments from a businessman’s house in Kothrud, when he was in Dubai, said police officials on Monday.

Chandrashekhar Kesari Nath Chaudhari (79), a resident of Rumbaugh Colony, Paud Road, Kothrud, filed a complaint at Kothrud police station on Sunday.

Chaudhari told the police that he had been to Dubai to visit his daughter. According to police, Chaudhari was in Dubai from December 13 to December 31.

On December 29, a security guard noticed that the lock of Chaudhari’s flat was broken and informed him. Since he was in Dubai, his other daughter visited the house and found that valuables were missing.

Chaudhari runs a manufacturing factory of motorcycle bulbs. He lodged the complaint on January 1, said police officials.

According to his complaint, the thieves broke into his house by breaking the lock of the main door and stole ₹2,00,000 cash which was kept in the wardrobe of his bedroom. They also stole diamond and 98 tola gold ornaments worth ₹41,16,798.

Hemant Patil, senior police inspector at Kothrud police station said, “We have registered a case as per the complaint filed by Chaudhari. Also, as a part of investigation, we have collected CCTV footage of the locality and our team is analysing it.’

A case under sections of 454 (house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 457 (Whoever commits lurking house-trespass by night), 380 (Whoever commits theft in any building, tent or vessel, which building, tent or vessel is used as a human dwelling, or used for the custody of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Kothrud police station and further investigation is underway.