2 young tourists drown in separate incidents on same day in Kalu River

PUNE: Two youths tragically drowned in separate incidents in Malshej Ghat on Saturday while accompanying friends to enjoy the monsoon rains. Both drowning incidents occurred near the scenic Kalu Waterfall when the victims stepped into the Kalu River, unaware of the strong currents, and were swept away. Rescue teams jumped into action but could only recover their bodies.

A 20-year-old engineering student and an 18-year-old were swept away by strong river currents in Malshej Ghat (above) on Saturday; both had accompanied friends to the popular tourist spot (Hindustan Times)

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18-year-old Pavan Sham Sathe, from Malkapur in Buldhana district, was swept away by the river’s strong current at 1:30 pm. Police said he had been staying with his brother in Pune and had travelled to the popular tourist spot with a group of friends. Rescue personnel later retrieved his body from the river.

Barely two hours later, 20-year-old engineering student Raman Vijay Annapure, from Nanded district but studying in Pune, drowned while trying to cross the river with his companions. According to the police, he slipped and the swift current carried him away. Police and local rescuers recovered his body after an extensive search.

Officials said continuous rainfall in the Malshej Ghat region significantly increased the river’s water level, making the currents extremely strong and unpredictable. The two fatalities occurred on the same day despite repeated warnings from authorities asking tourists to stay away from rivers and waterfalls during the monsoon.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the twin tragedies, the administration once again appealed to visitors to exercise caution and refrain from entering rivers, streams and waterfalls during the rainy season, warning that sudden surges in water levels can quickly turn fatal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the twin tragedies, the administration once again appealed to visitors to exercise caution and refrain from entering rivers, streams and waterfalls during the rainy season, warning that sudden surges in water levels can quickly turn fatal. {{/usCountry}}

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