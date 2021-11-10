20 PMC hospitals do not have fire-safety clearance

PUNE Even as the fire at the Ahmednagar Civil Hospital on Saturday exposed a sorry state of government-run hospitals, especially when it comes to fire safety, Pune has 20 civic-run hospitals which are yet to get an official fire clearance.

Although the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) claims that these are minor irregularities and that the work has begun in most hospitals with tenders floated for the rest, the delay raises questions about the administration’s priorities.

Besides the 20 civic-run hospitals, 15 maternity homes, five Covid-19 hospitals and 51 OPD clinics and health centres, have been found to be lacking basic fire safety systems being in place.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “From what I understand, based on the fire audit report, is that these are just minor irregularities. However, we have begun work in many hospitals and for others, tenders will be issued soon. We have expedited the process. During Covid-19 as well we had a fireman stationed at every ward 24x7 in case of any inadvertent incident. However, we are also now working on ensuring that all our hospitals are audited for fire safety and get clearance as per the act.”

The Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act has certain provisions which are mandatory for each building based on the height of the structure and its purpose.

A senior PMC official requesting anonymity said, “Of the five, three Covid-19 hospitals have a fire fighting system in place and for the remaining two tenders have been issued. The two tenders are valued at ₹1.5 crore, in total. In the case of maternity homes, all of them have fire extinguishers in place and we have estimated the work that needs to be done which would cost about ₹15-20 lakh at each centre. We will soon float a tender for that too. All the OPDs have extinguishers in place.”

Some of the major hospitals that are yet to get clearance and a fire audit certificate are Naidu hospital, Dalvi hospital, Laigude Hospital and the Kamala Nehru Hospital.

Another senior PMC official said, “Although the fire fighting system is in place there are minor irregularities, which is why these hospitals have not got the clearance as per the Act. The health department has got a letter from the fire department stating that these works need to be done urgently. Insufficient budgets have hampered the work. However, now tenders will be floated sooner. The minor irregularities could prove the entire system useless in case of a tragedy, so it is important that the civic body prioritises safety above all.”

PMC-run hospitals with no fire safety clearance

Dr Naidu Infection Control hospital

Murlidhar Laigude hospital

Vishnu Tharkude hospital

Anandibai Gadgil hospital

Matoshree Ramabai Ambedkar (maternity home)

Sahdev Eknath Nimhan Kuti hospital (maternity home)

Draupadabai Khedekar hospital

Baburao Genba Shewale hospital

Meenatai Thackeray (maternity home)

Shivshankar Pote hospital

Bindumadhav Thackeray hospital

Jaywant Sutar (maternity home)

Kamala Nehru hospital

Dalvi Hospital (maternity home)

Dr Kotnis health centre

Janata hospital

Rajmata Jijau (maternity home)

Shantabai Khanderao Khadsare hospital

Dashrath Baliram Bhangire hospital

Kashinath Aanaji Dhankawade hospital