200 pax stranded at Varanasi Airport fly to Pune with help from Murlidhar Mohol

Around 200 passengers stranded at Varanasi Airport after their Monday 3 am Indigo flight to Pune was suddenly cancelled by the airline were able to reach Pune safely Monday morning only due to Pune MP and minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol’s timely intervention. Considering that the passengers included pregnant women and children, senior citizens, disabled passengers and passengers suffering from heart disease and also the fact that the passengers would have to otherwise spend the night at Varanasi Airport, Mohol directed Indigo to immediately provide an alternative flight. (HT PHOTO)

The said Indigo flight was scheduled to depart from Varanasi Airport at 3 am on Monday however the 200-odd passengers who arrived at the airport as early as 1 am on Monday were in for a shock when their flight was cancelled at the airport at the last moment. Subsequently, some passengers contacted Mohol and requested help.

Considering that the passengers included pregnant women and children, senior citizens, disabled passengers and passengers suffering from heart disease and also the fact that the passengers would have to otherwise spend the night at Varanasi Airport, Mohol directed Indigo to immediately provide an alternative flight.

“When some passengers contacted me, I immediately instructed the concerned airline to provide an alternative flight. I also directed the airline to provide food and drinks to the passengers. Similarly, the local administration too provided immediate facilities to the passengers,” Mohol said.

One of the passengers, Dr Shailesh Gujjar, said, “There was lot of anger among the passengers as the flight was cancelled without any prior notice and at midnight. Moreover, we were stunned as we did not get any reply from the airline company. However when we contacted Mohol, he showed promptness and arranged an alternative flight for us to come to Pune. Mohol’s promptness brought relief to all of us and we reached Pune safely Monday morning.”