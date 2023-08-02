After inauguration by PM, over 20,000 take metro ride, PMPML starts feeder bus service

Not only did more than 20,000 commuters travel on Pune metro’s extended routes – Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic and Phugewadi to Civil Court - a day after their inauguration at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), too, flagged off its feeder bus service from the newly operational metro stations much to the delight of commuters. On Wednesday, over 20,000 commuters travelled on the newly opened routes. (HT PHOTO)

Following inauguration of the extended routes on Tuesday, passenger operations began the same evening. Whereas on Wednesday, over 20,000 commuters travelled on the newly opened routes, with Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic getting better response than Phugewadi to Civil Court. At the same time, the PMPML started its feeder bus service from the newly operational metro stations to make it convenient for passengers to reach these stations.

Chairman and managing director of PMPML, Sachindra Pratap Singh, along with managing director of Maha-Metro, Shravan Hardikar, on Wednesday launched the feeder bus service from Civil Court metro station to make it easier for passengers to travel. The Maha-Metro is expecting a gradual rise in ridership in the coming days with the introduction of the PMPML feeder bus service.

Feeder bus services have begun on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Civil Court stretch comprising PCMC to Kalewadi Phata, Nashik Phata (Bhosari) to Sant Nagar, and Dapodi to Navi Sangvi. The frequency of the feeder bus service is 60 to 70 minutes. On the Garware College to Ruby Hall stretch, the PMPML feeder bus service covers Kumbharwada, Ambedkar Bhavan, Pune station, Sadhu Vaswani Chowk, the collector’s office, Zilla Parishad, COEP, M G Road, Westend, Civil Court and Shivajinagar.

Satish Gavane, manager (operations) of PMPML, said, “We will gradually increase the frequency of the feeder bus service at metro stations. Right now, we have started the service at PCMC, Civil Court, Nashik Phata, Dapodi and Shivajinagar stations. We have started the bus service on a circular route to cover more areas to connect commuters.”

Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer (PRO) of the Maha-Metro, said, “The PMPML started its feeder bus service on the Pune metro stretches. Today, we discussed the feeder services. The PMPML has assured to increase the frequency of the feeder bus service based on the response of commuters.”

“Over 20,000 commuters travelled on the newly inaugurated stretches. The response was greater to the Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic stretch as compared to the Phugewadi to Civil Court stretch. Ridership was more at Ruby Hall Clinic, Vanaz, Sambhaji Raje Garden, Civil Court and PCMC stations,” Sonawane said.

The Maha-Metro has announced a 30% discount on fares for students while on Saturdays and Sundays, all citizens will get a 30% discount. Metro card holders are eligible for a 10% discount (metro cards will be available soon). The metro fares range from ₹10 to ₹35. The travel time from PCMC to Vanaz is approximately 40 minutes while the fare is ₹35. From PCMC to Ruby Hall, the fare is ₹30 whereas from Vanaz to Ruby Hall, the fare is ₹35.