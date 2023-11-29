21-year-old allegedly murdered by gay partner

A 21-year-old youth was grievously stabbed with a knife by an unidentified person at Bakori Road Wagholi on Tuesday evening. The injured was admitted to a nearby hospital and later rushed to Sassoon General Hospital where he was proclaimed dead on arrival.

While being taken to the hospital, the victim told a witness the name of the male accused who knifed him over an alleged love affair. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the deceased was final year BBA student studying at a college in Wagholi and living at a hostel in the same area. While being taken to the hospital, the victim told a witness the name of the male accused who knifed him over an alleged love affair.

Lonikand senior police inspector said that two teams have been formed to find the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON