22 major drains discharge sewage into Mula-Mutha, PMC under scrutiny

Untreated sewage continues to enter Pune’s Mula-Mutha river system through major drains, with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) admitting that wastewater from 22 drains is being discharged into the river. The disclosure has raised questions over the civic body’s monitoring and enforcement despite regulations prohibiting untreated sewage discharge.

However, the administration’s response has exposed gaps in enforcement. (HT)

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The PMC has stated that untreated sewage cannot be discharged into rivers, drains or streams and requires buildings and housing societies to connect their drainage systems to the civic sewer network.

However, the administration’s response has exposed gaps in enforcement. While ward offices have reportedly said monitoring unauthorised sewage discharge is the responsibility of the sewerage department, the PMC does not have consolidated data on action taken against establishments found releasing sewage directly into water bodies.

The issue was raised by corporator Datta Bahirat during the PMC general body meeting in August.

“The PMC is working to identify the sources of sewage entering the river through these drains and ensure that unauthorised connections are removed. We are also strengthening monitoring and taking action wherever illegal discharge is detected. Increasing treatment capacity alone will not solve the problem unless sewage is properly collected and diverted to treatment plants,” a senior PMC sewage department official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The city generates around 980 million litres of sewage daily, while the PMC currently has treatment capacity of 477 MLD. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The city generates around 980 million litres of sewage daily, while the PMC currently has treatment capacity of 477 MLD. {{/usCountry}}

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The civic body has set a target of 100% sewage treatment. Plants with a combined capacity of 408 MLD are under construction, while another 89 MLD is planned through upgrades to existing facilities. The PMC expects treatment capacity to reach 885 MLD by December and 1,201.5 MLD by December 2030.

Civic activist Sudhir Kulkarni said capacity expansion would not solve the immediate problem without stronger monitoring and enforcement.

“The immediate concern remains untreated sewage entering the river through the 22 major drains. Expanding treatment capacity alone may not address the problem unless the PMC also strengthens monitoring, identifies the sources of illegal discharge and fixes accountability for enforcement,” he said.

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