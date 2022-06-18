22 Russell’s viper snakelets rescued from a house in Pune’s Talegaon Dabhade

PUNE Twenty-two Russell’s viper snakelets were rescued from a row house in Talegaon Dabhade on Friday. According to the environmentalists, a snake had given birth to the young ones, a few days ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event came to light after Nilesh Garade of Vanyajeev Sanstha, Maval, received a phone call about their presence. Two members of the team comprising Zakir Shaikh and Jigar Solanki rescued them and later released them in the forest area.

Garade said that a villager had spotted the baby in a ditch in the row house area and when he looked in detail found that their number was around 22. “He informed us and accordingly a team was sent and the snakelets were rescued,” he said.

Russell’s viper (Daboia russelii) is a venomous snake in the family Viperidae native to the Indian subcontinent and one of the biggest snakes in India.