23 people duped of 40 lakh in fake govt hospital job offer fraud in Pune

In a shocking incident, the public health department discovered that fake appointment letters signed by district civil surgeon were issued to at least 23 people at multiple government hospitals. The incidents took place between August 16 and August 18.

(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to officials, at least 23 people have been cheated to the tune of ₹30 lakh to ₹40 lakh in Pune and Ahmednagar district.

As per the officials, the first incident came to light on August 17, when a 30-year-old victim, named Sagar Shivram Agwan, went to Alandi Rural Hospital to join as a peon. Later, the staff at the hospital found that the appointment and joining letter was fake. After confirming the letter was bogus, the health officials handed over Agwan to Alandi police station.

“The hospital staff handed over Agwan to us and investigations are underway,” said, Sunil Godse, senior inspector, Alandi police station.

The second incident took place on August 18 at Yavat Rural Hospital (YRH). A 35-year-old male and a 36-year-old female went to YRH to join as Class IV staff and later discovered the appointment letters were fake. The medical superintendent of YRH handed over the duo to the police.

A staff working at Indapur Rural Hospital who claims to have good contacts in the health ministry is the kingpin behind the scam. The victims were issued forged appointment letters in exchange for money, said officials.

Police are yet to register a case against the accused. Officials from Alandi, Yavat and Indapur police stations are conducting the probe.

People are asked to pay over ₹1 lakh for appointment as Class III and Class IV staff at public health department-run hospitals in Pune and Ahmednagar districts.

Hemant Shendge, senior inspector, Yavat police station, said that case was not filed against the duo as they are victims of the scam.

“The alleged kingpin of the fake appointment letter racket is from Indapur. The scammer has taken over ₹1 lakh from each victim. Our probe found that over 23 people have been cheated and received the letter from a scammer who works at the rural hospital of Indapur. The case has been referred to Indapur police station for parallel investigation,” he said.

Following the incidents, district civil surgeon Dr Nagnath Yempalay issued a letter to all rural, district and sub-district hospitals in Pune on August 18 to check records of new staff appointed in the past three months.

The heads of these hospitals have been asked to submit the report and file a complaint if they come across any staff working on the basis of fake appointment letters. Dr Yemaplay said that prima facie it looks like over 23 people have received such fake appointment letters with his forged signature.

“All the appointment letters are for Class III and Class IV staff. The letters are issued not just for appointments in Pune district but also in government hospitals of Ahmednagar district. We are investigating the issue and asked for details of all new staff joined in the past three months,” he said.

Dilip Pawar, senior inspector, Indapur police station, said, ”Yavat police have informed us about the incident. However, we have not yet received any written complaint from any victim.”

