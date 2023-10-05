25 two-wheelers gutted in fire at service centre on Sinhagad road

At least 25 two-wheelers parked inside a service centre attached to the showroom of a prominent auto firm located next to Navsha Maruti Temple on Sinhagad Road were charred beyond recognition during a sudden fire which broke out inside on Thursday morning.

Police conduct panchnama at the service centre on Sinhagad Road on Thursday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When the incident occurred, the service centre was shut, said officials.

According to the central fire brigade officials, the fire resulted in a suspected short circuit around 8:30 am and was brought under control within thirty minutes.

Prashant Gaykar, fire officer, who was present at the spot said five fire tenders and one water tanker were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

“All the two-wheelers parked inside the service centre had been parked for carrying out servicing when the incident took place. The fire spread quickly as oil caught fire leading to thick smoke and uncontrolled flames of fire which enveloped the entire service centre area in no time,” Gaykar said.

The vehicles were parked inside a 1,000 square feet premises of the service centre of the showroom, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gaykar further informed that around 10 more vehicles which were parked inside were partially burnt during the incident. Initially, the firemen faced difficulties in controlling the flames.

The showroom management was unavailable for comments.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!