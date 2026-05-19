With the Chemists Association of Pune District (CAPD) announcing its full support to the nationwide bandh called by the All-India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) against illegal online medicine sales and what the organisation terms as unfair competition from corporate players, more than 25,000 chemists across Pune district will keep their shops closed on May 20.

25,000 chemists in Pune district to join nationwide bandh against online medicine sales on May 20

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At a press conference held in Pune on Monday to announce full support to the bandh, CAPD office-bearers said that the shutdown is expected to see near-total participation across the district.

CAPD president Sandeep Parakh said, “All our members are prepared for the shutdown. The protest is against policy inaction and growing concerns over the future of the pharmaceutical retail sector.”

CAPD secretary Anil Belkar said, “There is strong resentment among chemists because repeated democratic efforts to raise various concerns have not received a positive response.”

AIOCD president Jagannath S Shinde said that the protest has been called against online medicine sales allegedly being carried out without a clear legal framework under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. While there is no specific legal provision permitting online medicine sales under the existing laws, such sales continue across the country, raising serious concerns about patients’ safety, regulatory oversight and the future of traditional medicine distribution; Shinde said.

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{{^usCountry}} As per the AIOCD, the central government had issued a notification under GSR 817(E) dated August 28, 2018, regarding online medicine sales through internet platforms but the proposal has still not been converted into law even as online medicine sales continue across India. Referring to the temporary relaxation granted during the Covid-19 pandemic under GSR 220(E) dated March 26, 2020, allowing home delivery of medicines under special circumstances, Shinde said that five years after the pandemic, the notification has still not been withdrawn leading to misuse of the same by online companies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the AIOCD, the central government had issued a notification under GSR 817(E) dated August 28, 2018, regarding online medicine sales through internet platforms but the proposal has still not been converted into law even as online medicine sales continue across India. Referring to the temporary relaxation granted during the Covid-19 pandemic under GSR 220(E) dated March 26, 2020, allowing home delivery of medicines under special circumstances, Shinde said that five years after the pandemic, the notification has still not been withdrawn leading to misuse of the same by online companies. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The CAPD alleged that while wholesalers and retailers operate within fixed trade margin structures for scheduled medicines, corporate firms offer discounts ranging from 20% to 50%, making competition difficult for traditional chemists. “This is not just about business. It is about preserving the medicine supply chain, especially in rural areas where local chemists are often the only accessible source of medicines,” Shinde said. The association has repeatedly submitted representations to the concerned union ministers, senior officials and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi but has not received a satisfactory response, forcing it to adopt an agitational stance; Shinde said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CAPD alleged that while wholesalers and retailers operate within fixed trade margin structures for scheduled medicines, corporate firms offer discounts ranging from 20% to 50%, making competition difficult for traditional chemists. “This is not just about business. It is about preserving the medicine supply chain, especially in rural areas where local chemists are often the only accessible source of medicines,” Shinde said. The association has repeatedly submitted representations to the concerned union ministers, senior officials and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi but has not received a satisfactory response, forcing it to adopt an agitational stance; Shinde said. {{/usCountry}}

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AIOCD members said that if the government does not take a favourable stand, the agitation may be intensified in the coming days. Following the bandh call, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials have urged citizens not to panic or believe rumours, and make advance arrangements for essential medicines and medical supplies while maintaining peace and patience; said Girish Hukare, joint commissioner (drugs), FDA, Pune division, in a press statement. He said that the Pune division has initiated various measures to prevent inconvenience to citizens during the shutdown. In case citizens are unable to access medicines or face any medical emergency, they can contact the following FDA officials in Pune district:

R V Pongale, assistant commissioner (drugs), Pune district - 9730085588

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S K Titar-Datir, assistant commissioner (drugs), Pune district - 8605000460

A A Raskar, assistant commissioner (drugs), Pune district - 8652583525

S M Rathod, assistant commissioner (drugs), Pune district - 9923304650

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