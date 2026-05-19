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25,000 chemists in Pune district to join nationwide bandh against online medicine sales on May 20

The Chemists Association of Pune District (CAPD) announced its full support to the nationwide bandh called by the All-India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) against illegal online medicine sales and what the organisation terms as unfair competition from corporate players.

Published on: May 19, 2026 05:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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With the Chemists Association of Pune District (CAPD) announcing its full support to the nationwide bandh called by the All-India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) against illegal online medicine sales and what the organisation terms as unfair competition from corporate players, more than 25,000 chemists across Pune district will keep their shops closed on May 20.

25,000 chemists in Pune district to join nationwide bandh against online medicine sales on May 20

At a press conference held in Pune on Monday to announce full support to the bandh, CAPD office-bearers said that the shutdown is expected to see near-total participation across the district.

CAPD president Sandeep Parakh said, “All our members are prepared for the shutdown. The protest is against policy inaction and growing concerns over the future of the pharmaceutical retail sector.”

CAPD secretary Anil Belkar said, “There is strong resentment among chemists because repeated democratic efforts to raise various concerns have not received a positive response.”

AIOCD president Jagannath S Shinde said that the protest has been called against online medicine sales allegedly being carried out without a clear legal framework under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. While there is no specific legal provision permitting online medicine sales under the existing laws, such sales continue across the country, raising serious concerns about patients’ safety, regulatory oversight and the future of traditional medicine distribution; Shinde said.

AIOCD members said that if the government does not take a favourable stand, the agitation may be intensified in the coming days. Following the bandh call, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials have urged citizens not to panic or believe rumours, and make advance arrangements for essential medicines and medical supplies while maintaining peace and patience; said Girish Hukare, joint commissioner (drugs), FDA, Pune division, in a press statement. He said that the Pune division has initiated various measures to prevent inconvenience to citizens during the shutdown. In case citizens are unable to access medicines or face any medical emergency, they can contact the following FDA officials in Pune district:

R V Pongale, assistant commissioner (drugs), Pune district - 9730085588

S K Titar-Datir, assistant commissioner (drugs), Pune district - 8605000460

A A Raskar, assistant commissioner (drugs), Pune district - 8652583525

S M Rathod, assistant commissioner (drugs), Pune district - 9923304650

 
Home / Cities / Pune / 25,000 chemists in Pune district to join nationwide bandh against online medicine sales on May 20
Home / Cities / Pune / 25,000 chemists in Pune district to join nationwide bandh against online medicine sales on May 20
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