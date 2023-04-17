Woman dies by suicide at police chowky in Pimpri-Chinchwad

A woman was found dead at the washroom of a local Ota scheme police chowky in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday evening. The body of the 27-year-old hailing from Goa, brought to the chowky earlier Sunday for questioning in connection with a kidnapping case, was found hanging at the washroom.

A woman was found dead at the washroom of a local Ota scheme police chowky in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday evening (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, a case of abduction and kidnapping of a minor girl was reported at the police station on April 12. Kotwali police station on Sunday called its Pimpri-Chinchwad counterpart about a minor girl seen with a woman at Ahmednagar. The police brought the minor and the accused to the chowky for interrogation.

The accused was allowed to use the washroom facilities after initial probe. However, when she did not return after an extended period of time, officers rushed to the washroom and found her lifeless body hanging from an iron bar.

Deputy commissioner of police (zone I) Vivek Patil said, “We rushed her to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her pronounced dead.”

Locals gathered at the chowky after hearing the news and alleged police atrocity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Help is call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON