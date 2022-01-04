2,804 violations of Covid norms at marriage halls, nightclubs and gyms in 2021

PUNE Between February 17 and December 31, 2021, there have been as many as 2,804 cases of violation of Covid norms recorded by the Pune Municipal Corporation at gymkhanas, nightclubs, and marriage halls in the city, officials said on Tuesday.

Of these total cases registered, 2,500 violations took place on August 31 alone and post that, there have been only six cases reported at gymkhanas, nightclubs, and marriage halls, according to data provided by the PMC.

Madhav Jagtap, PMC deputy municipal commissioner said the PMC does not have a bifurcation of cases in terms of violations at gymkhanas, nightclubs, and marriage halls respectively

There have been 1,377 violations of Covid appropriate behaviour in restaurants, 32 cases in cinema halls, and 3,652 aat shopping malls or retail outlets between February 17 and December 31, 2021.

A total of 30,336 sites were levied with fines in 2021 and ₹95 lakh collected in penalties; 340 sites were levied with fines in the last month of 2021 when Covid cases surged in the city. December 28 recorded the highest such cases with 58 sites violating Covid norms, followed by New Year’s Eve, with 38 such sites.

However, not a single case of non-compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour was recorded by PMC in December in restaurants and cinema halls, and only five instances at gyms, nightclubs, and marriage halls violating Covid norms were registered.

“The pubs and restaurants had all complied with the Covid guidelines on December 31 in the Koregaon Park area,” said Sagar Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 2. “There were no cases of violation recorded in my zone,” he added.