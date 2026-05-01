...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

3 arrested for gunning down history sheeter near his residence

MUMBAI: A 39-year-old BMC garbage collector was shot dead by three men at Jayshankar Chowk in Kurla West on Wednesday night

Published on: May 01, 2026 03:12 am IST
By Vinay Dalvi
Advertisement

MUMBAI: A 39-year-old BMC garbage collector was shot dead by three men at Jayshankar Chowk in Kurla West on Wednesday night.

3 arrested for gunning down history sheeter near his residence

Police identified the victim as Baba Pawar, a history-sheeter who had several cases against him. He was recently acquitted in a murder case.

Police took into custody three men—Abhijit Jadhav, Dinesh Pawar and Shubham Ghadge, all in their early 20s—after they surrendered at the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station on Thursday morning. Earlier, police identified the trio after reviewing CCTV footage.

However, the victim’s family claimed the arrested men are contract killers and that the actual mastermind, a ruling party worker, is yet to be arrested. They said they filed a complaint against him two days ago. The family cites personal enmity as the motive.

The victim’s brother, Raju Pawar, said, “Rupesh Pawar is the main culprit. He held a grudge against my brother for supporting a rival candidate in the elections. Rupesh, who contested on a ruling party ticket, lost by a slender margin. Since then, he had been eyeing revenge.”

“Baba was riding the bike and his friend, Madhav Ghadge, was riding pillion. Ghadge fled from the spot when the accused opened fire. Badly injured Baba was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, where he was declared dead,” said an officer from Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station.

Police registered a case under sections 103 (murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and relevant sections of the Arms Act, based on the complaint filed by Raju Pawar, the deceased’s brother.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / 3 arrested for gunning down history sheeter near his residence
Home / Cities / Pune / 3 arrested for gunning down history sheeter near his residence
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.