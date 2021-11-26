Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 3 held, 2 minors detained for petrol bomb attack in Pimple Saudagar
pune news

3 held, 2 minors detained for petrol bomb attack in Pimple Saudagar

The motorcycle-borne accused had thrown rags and bottles filled with kerosene at the office in Pimple Saudagar. Nobody was injured in the incident
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested three persons and detained two juveniles in connection with ‘petrol bombs’ thrown at the office of Shankar Jagtap, brother of BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 11:02 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested three persons and detained two juveniles in connection with ‘petrol bombs’ thrown at the office of Shankar Jagtap, brother of BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, on Thursday.

The motorcycle-borne accused had thrown rags and bottles filled with kerosene at the office in Pimple Saudagar. Nobody was injured in the incident.

According to inspector Sunil Tambe, incharge of Sangvi police station, all the accused are aged between 17 to 23 years.

The accused have been remanded to police custody till November 30.

The arrested, identified as Pradyumna Bhosle (23), Vikram Jawalkar (20) and Tanmay Madne (19), and have been booked under the Indian Penal Code Section 308 ( attempt to commit culpable homicide) , and other sections of the IPC and Explosives Act.

According to investigators, Bhosale was angry after Jagtap refused to participate in his birthday celebrations. Jagtap had ignored him at the time and hence, Bhosale along with two others planned to attack the office.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP