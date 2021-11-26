3 held, 2 minors detained for petrol bomb attack in Pimple Saudagar

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested three persons and detained two juveniles in connection with ‘petrol bombs’ thrown at the office of Shankar Jagtap, brother of BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, on Thursday.

The motorcycle-borne accused had thrown rags and bottles filled with kerosene at the office in Pimple Saudagar. Nobody was injured in the incident.

According to inspector Sunil Tambe, incharge of Sangvi police station, all the accused are aged between 17 to 23 years.

The accused have been remanded to police custody till November 30.

The arrested, identified as Pradyumna Bhosle (23), Vikram Jawalkar (20) and Tanmay Madne (19), and have been booked under the Indian Penal Code Section 308 ( attempt to commit culpable homicide) , and other sections of the IPC and Explosives Act.

According to investigators, Bhosale was angry after Jagtap refused to participate in his birthday celebrations. Jagtap had ignored him at the time and hence, Bhosale along with two others planned to attack the office.

