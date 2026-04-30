3 km stretch completed in Khadakwasla–Phursungi tunnel project

Work on the Khadakwasla–Phursungi underground canal has progressed significantly, with the first three kilometres of the 28-km project now complete. Officials said work on the remaining 25 km is expected to be completed within the next three years.

The project, undertaken last year, is also expected to eliminate the recurring risk of canal breaches that have, in the past, led to waterlogging and damage in nearby localities. (HT)

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Once operational, the closed pipeline will ensure clean water is transported directly to Phursungi without exposure to pollutants. The project, undertaken last year, is also expected to eliminate the recurring risk of canal breaches that have, in the past, led to waterlogging and damage in nearby localities.

Yogesh Sawant, executive engineer of Khadakwasla tunnel project work, said, “Work is currently underway in four areas—Kolhewadi, Wadachiwadi, Dhayari, and Uruli Devachi. So far, around three kilometres of the project have been completed. However, we are yet to receive funds from the state government. Although ₹100 crore was allocated last year, the amount has not been disbursed. A letter was sent to the state last month requesting the release of funds. At present, the contractor is continuing the work using its own resources and has already spent nearly ₹300 crore.”

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{{^usCountry}} With the completion of the Khadakwasla–Fursungi tunnel, which will carry water through an underground system, a significant stretch of land along the existing open canal is expected to be freed up. The shift from an open canal to a closed tunnel will eliminate the need for large surface-level water channels, making this land available for planned urban use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the completion of the Khadakwasla–Fursungi tunnel, which will carry water through an underground system, a significant stretch of land along the existing open canal is expected to be freed up. The shift from an open canal to a closed tunnel will eliminate the need for large surface-level water channels, making this land available for planned urban use. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He further said, “No decision has been taken yet regarding the land. However, it is likely to be utilised for roads, gardens, and other public amenities, and may be handed over to the PMC for these purposes. It is still too early to comment, as the state government will take a final policy decision.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further said, “No decision has been taken yet regarding the land. However, it is likely to be utilised for roads, gardens, and other public amenities, and may be handed over to the PMC for these purposes. It is still too early to comment, as the state government will take a final policy decision.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pravin Shende, superintendent engineer (building permission), said, “The final decision will be taken by the irrigation department, as it is a policy matter.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pravin Shende, superintendent engineer (building permission), said, “The final decision will be taken by the irrigation department, as it is a policy matter.” {{/usCountry}}

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