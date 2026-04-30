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3 km stretch completed in Khadakwasla–Phursungi tunnel project

Once operational, the closed pipeline will ensure clean water is transported directly to Phursungi without exposure to pollutants

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 03:06 am IST
By Siddharth Gadkari
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Work on the Khadakwasla–Phursungi underground canal has progressed significantly, with the first three kilometres of the 28-km project now complete. Officials said work on the remaining 25 km is expected to be completed within the next three years.

The project, undertaken last year, is also expected to eliminate the recurring risk of canal breaches that have, in the past, led to waterlogging and damage in nearby localities. (HT)

Once operational, the closed pipeline will ensure clean water is transported directly to Phursungi without exposure to pollutants. The project, undertaken last year, is also expected to eliminate the recurring risk of canal breaches that have, in the past, led to waterlogging and damage in nearby localities.

Yogesh Sawant, executive engineer of Khadakwasla tunnel project work, said, “Work is currently underway in four areas—Kolhewadi, Wadachiwadi, Dhayari, and Uruli Devachi. So far, around three kilometres of the project have been completed. However, we are yet to receive funds from the state government. Although 100 crore was allocated last year, the amount has not been disbursed. A letter was sent to the state last month requesting the release of funds. At present, the contractor is continuing the work using its own resources and has already spent nearly 300 crore.”

 
Home / Cities / Pune / 3 km stretch completed in Khadakwasla–Phursungi tunnel project
Home / Cities / Pune / 3 km stretch completed in Khadakwasla–Phursungi tunnel project
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