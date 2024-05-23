3 SDRF jawans drown after rescue boat capsizes in Akole  

A sub-inspector and two constables of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) drowned during a search operation near Sugav village, Akole tehsil, on Thursday at around 7.45 am, said officials. A civilian who was with them on the boat is still missing. Search was on for him and the other youth who drowned on Wednesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“The incident took place during the search for a youth, who along with another person, drowned in the Pravara River on Wednesday afternoon,” said Rakesh Ola, superintendent of police Ahmednagar.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The search team comprised four SDRF personnel and a civilian.

“Yesterday, two youths drowned in the river. While the body of one of them was fished out, the search for the other person was on. A team of SDRF was summoned to carry out the search operation,” Ola said.

“During the search operation, the boat, which was carrying five persons, including the four SDRF personnel, capsized at around 7.45 am,” he said.

While one SDRF jawan was rescued, the others could not be saved, he said.

The bodies of a sub-inspector and two constables of the SDRF have been fished out, the official said.

A civilian who was with them on the boat is still missing. Search was on for him and the other youth who drowned on Wednesday, he said.