 3 SDRF jawans drown after rescue boat capsizes in Akole   - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 SDRF jawans drown after rescue boat capsizes in Akole  

ByHT Correspondent
May 23, 2024 10:57 PM IST

The bodies of a sub-inspector and two constables of the SDRF have been fished out, the official said

A sub-inspector and two constables of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) drowned during a search operation near Sugav village, Akole tehsil, on Thursday at around 7.45 am, said officials. 

A civilian who was with them on the boat is still missing. Search was on for him and the other youth who drowned on Wednesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
A civilian who was with them on the boat is still missing. Search was on for him and the other youth who drowned on Wednesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“The incident took place during the search for a youth, who along with another person, drowned in the Pravara River on Wednesday afternoon,” said Rakesh Ola, superintendent of police Ahmednagar.  

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The search team comprised four SDRF personnel and a civilian. 

“Yesterday, two youths drowned in the river. While the body of one of them was fished out, the search for the other person was on. A team of SDRF was summoned to carry out the search operation,” Ola said. 

“During the search operation, the boat, which was carrying five persons, including the four SDRF personnel, capsized at around 7.45 am,” he said. 

While one SDRF jawan was rescued, the others could not be saved, he said. 

The bodies of a sub-inspector and two constables of the SDRF have been fished out, the official said. 

A civilian who was with them on the boat is still missing. Search was on for him and the other youth who drowned on Wednesday, he said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / 3 SDRF jawans drown after rescue boat capsizes in Akole  
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On