3 senior health officials suspended, departmental probe ordered

The Maharashtra public health department suspended three senior officers on April 10 for alleged dereliction of duty and ordered a departmental probe against them, officials said on Monday.

The state initiated a departmental inquiry against all three officers, who will remain suspended until further orders. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The officers are Dr Prashant Wadikar, civil surgeon of Kolhapur district, Namdeo More, chief administrative officer in the deputy director’s office, Kolhapur, and Dr Supriya Deshmukh, assistant director of health services, Pune.

They faced action under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979 for administrative lapses during their tenures. The state initiated a departmental inquiry against all three officers, who will remain suspended until further orders.

Hindustan Times has seen a copy of the official order which further states that the headquarters for all three officers have shifted to the office of the deputy director of health services, Pune division. They were directed not to leave headquarters without prior permission from competent authorities.

The order specifies that during the suspension period, the officers will not be permitted to take up any private employment or engage in any business activity, as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979. Any violation of these conditions will be treated as misconduct and will invite further disciplinary action.

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{{^usCountry}} The suspended officers will receive a subsistence allowance and other admissible benefits as per Rule 68 of the Maharashtra Civil Services rules governing suspension and dismissal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suspended officers will receive a subsistence allowance and other admissible benefits as per Rule 68 of the Maharashtra Civil Services rules governing suspension and dismissal. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A senior health department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “The decision was made after noting serious lapses in duty. A detailed departmental inquiry will ascertain the extent of responsibility and appropriate action will follow based on the findings.” The official declined to comment on the exact nature of the “lapses”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior health department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “The decision was made after noting serious lapses in duty. A detailed departmental inquiry will ascertain the extent of responsibility and appropriate action will follow based on the findings.” The official declined to comment on the exact nature of the “lapses”. {{/usCountry}}

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