Malegaon in Nashik district has reported three suspected cases of diphtheria, a highly infectious bacterial disease, over the past six days. Two siblings, aged six months and 11 years, have died, while a 1.5-year-old girl is undergoing treatment at the state-run Malegaon General Hospital. Her condition is stable.

Diphtheria is an acute bacterial infection that can cause breathing and swallowing difficulties. (HT)

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Dr Kapil Aher, state deputy director of health, said the health department was treating the matter seriously as diphtheria is now uncommon in India.

“As instructed by the health department, the Malegaon Municipal Corporation has started health surveillance in the area where the three cases were reported, especially among children,” Aher told HT. He added that he would visit Malegaon in the next few days to review the situation.

Malegaon chapter president of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Dr Prasant Wagh, recalled a diphtheria outbreak in the town in 2004 in which around 80 children were infected and a few died.

“My appeal to the civic body is that it should take all necessary steps to prevent another outbreak of the disease,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Diphtheria is an acute bacterial infection that can cause breathing and swallowing difficulties. Symptoms include high fever, swelling in the neck, and white patches in the throat and tonsils. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diphtheria is an acute bacterial infection that can cause breathing and swallowing difficulties. Symptoms include high fever, swelling in the neck, and white patches in the throat and tonsils. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Malegaon civic health chief Dr Jitendra Dolare said all three cases were reported from the densely populated Chalisgaon Phata area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Malegaon civic health chief Dr Jitendra Dolare said all three cases were reported from the densely populated Chalisgaon Phata area. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We have sent the throat swab sample of the girl to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai for confirmatory tests,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have sent the throat swab sample of the girl to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai for confirmatory tests,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hospital authorities said a 16-month-old boy was brought dead to the hospital on May 13 and clinical examination suggested diphtheria. Three days later, his elder brother was admitted with similar symptoms and died during treatment the same day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hospital authorities said a 16-month-old boy was brought dead to the hospital on May 13 and clinical examination suggested diphtheria. Three days later, his elder brother was admitted with similar symptoms and died during treatment the same day. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The girl, admitted on Monday with diphtheria-like symptoms, remains stable, hospital authorities said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The girl, admitted on Monday with diphtheria-like symptoms, remains stable, hospital authorities said. {{/usCountry}}

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Civic officials said the deceased boys’ family had migrated from Rajasthan to Malegaon a few years ago, while the girl’s family is local.

“In all three cases, the children were not immunised and were at risk of contracting the disease. A section of residents remains reluctant to participate in the government’s immunisation programme despite our efforts,” a civic official said.

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