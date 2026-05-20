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3 suspected cases of Diphtheria in Malegaon, 2 deaths

Dr Kapil Aher, state deputy director of health, said the health department was treating the matter seriously as diphtheria is now uncommon in India

Published on: May 20, 2026 05:34 am IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta
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Malegaon in Nashik district has reported three suspected cases of diphtheria, a highly infectious bacterial disease, over the past six days. Two siblings, aged six months and 11 years, have died, while a 1.5-year-old girl is undergoing treatment at the state-run Malegaon General Hospital. Her condition is stable.

Diphtheria is an acute bacterial infection that can cause breathing and swallowing difficulties. (HT)

Dr Kapil Aher, state deputy director of health, said the health department was treating the matter seriously as diphtheria is now uncommon in India.

“As instructed by the health department, the Malegaon Municipal Corporation has started health surveillance in the area where the three cases were reported, especially among children,” Aher told HT. He added that he would visit Malegaon in the next few days to review the situation.

Malegaon chapter president of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Dr Prasant Wagh, recalled a diphtheria outbreak in the town in 2004 in which around 80 children were infected and a few died.

“My appeal to the civic body is that it should take all necessary steps to prevent another outbreak of the disease,” he added.

Civic officials said the deceased boys’ family had migrated from Rajasthan to Malegaon a few years ago, while the girl’s family is local.

“In all three cases, the children were not immunised and were at risk of contracting the disease. A section of residents remains reluctant to participate in the government’s immunisation programme despite our efforts,” a civic official said.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / 3 suspected cases of Diphtheria in Malegaon, 2 deaths
Home / Cities / Pune / 3 suspected cases of Diphtheria in Malegaon, 2 deaths
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