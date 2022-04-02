30% parking slots at offices, commercial complexes to have EV charging points: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra minister of tourism and environment Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said that the state government is planning to make offices, malls and commercial complexes have 30 per cent parking slots with electric vehicle (EV) charging points. According to Thackeray, Maharashtra will witness a high number of charging stations in the next two or three years.

Thackeray made this statement while addressing the media after inaugurating the Pune alternate fuel conclave and exhibition. Thackeray also claimed that the fuel expenses of public utility bus services operated by municipal corporations of Pune, Mumbai have been reduced three times due to e-buses usage and they will become profitable in the near future.

Starting next week Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will only run electric and Compressed natural gas (CNG) buses in the city, as per the announcement made by PMPML chairman and managing director Laxminarayan Mishra. Currently, there are only 41 diesel buses in the public transport body which will be will be scrapped soon.

He also shared his experience of witnessing an EV on the ghat section of Ratnagiri to Raigad road. “EV percolation is happening in Maharashtra. Simultaneously, battery technology is advancing rapidly. Along with charging stations, battery swapping stations, AC-DC sockets and alternate fuel stations are coming up.

goEgoNetwork, a charging infrastructure start-up claims to have installed 200 charging stations in Pune and plans to install 500 such stations in total across the city. In October 2021, the Inox multiplex theatre at Bund Garden had claimed to be the first to install a charging station for electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also planned to start 500 charging stations at public places like municipal gardens and educational institutes to promote the use of electric vehicles.

Speaking on the investment scenario, Thackeray said that his government is considering putting together financing options and a fund for EV startups to scale up.

“Most of the startups and big companies have production facilities in and around Pune. Several companies are planning to expand and start new production facilities in Maharashtra. Pune will lead the EV revolution and rest will follow,” he stated.

The Pune alternate fuel conclave is initiated by the Government of Maharashtra, and organised by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), in association with the Maratha Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA).

An e-bus and six e-bikes were launched by Thackeray after the inaugural session.

Clean chit to EV companies?

When asked about recent incidents of EVs catching fire, Thackeray said that electric vehicles that are plying on roads have been cleared after safety checks from certification bodies like the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and others.

“I don’t think we need to worry about it. There will be some issues, but the EV industry is witnessing growth, especially in the last two years. So, safety issues will be taken care of by all companies,” he said.

